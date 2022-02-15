KLINE TWP., Pa. - More charges are filed against a Hazleton cop who was charged with burglary at a Schuylkill County home where an explosion happened two months later.
31-year-old Ladell Hannon, first charged in December 2021, is now also charged with criminal homicide/attempted, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, stalking, having weapons of mass destruction and possessing instruments of crime
He was arraigned on Monday.
The explosion happened back in December on Center Street in Kline Township. State police say one person was hurt and several nearby buildings and cars were damaged.
The blast also broke all the windows on a vacant church across the street.
Engineers say the apartment building there is uninhabitable.
A hearing on the October burglary is happening currently. Hannon is accused of entering the home and stealing multiple items.
