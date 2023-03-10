Speed limit restrictions are in place in Schuylkill and Monroe Counties due to the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties; Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County; and Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restrictions are in place on these roads.

PennDOT says crews will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.