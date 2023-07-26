Many economists look to ADP for insights into the jobs market. Based on ADP's fiscal 2023 results and projections for fiscal 2024, employment prospects for the country look good.

The human capital management company with offices around the world including in the Lehigh Valley, suburban Philadelphia, and Northeast Pennsylvania forecasts revenue growth of 6% to 7% in fiscal 2024. Diluted EPS (earnings per share) growth is anticipated to be in the range of 10% to 12%.

These projections continue the forward momentum ADP showed in the fourth quarter and all of fiscal 2023. Every measurement was up – revenues, net earnings, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), and diluted and adjusted diluted EPS.

Both of the company’s business segments – Employer Services and PEO (Professional Employer Organization) Services – also reported positive results for the quarter and the year.

ADP stock was up $13.72, or 5.7%, in mid-morning trading.

“Our stellar fourth quarter results capped off another very successful year," said Maria Black, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP, in a statement. "New business bookings were incredibly strong, and Employer Services retention returned to a record level, underscoring our strong market position.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Results

Don McGuire, Chief Financial Officer, ADP, said,"Solid execution on our proven business model produced strong revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2023," said.

Compared to last year’s fourth quarter, revenues increased 8% to $4.5 billion and 9% on an organic constant currency basis. Net earnings increased 24% to $777 million, and adjusted net earnings increased 25% to $781 million.

The company said diluted EPS increased to $1.87, and adjusted diluted EPS to $1.89.

For the full year, revenues increased 9% to $18.0 billion, 10% in organic constant currency. Net earnings increased 16% to $3.4 billion, and adjusted net earnings increased 16% to $3.4 billion.

Segment Results

Employer Services – Employer Services offers a comprehensive range of global Human Capital Management and Human Resources Outsourcing solutions. It is ADP’’s largest segment.

Compared to last year Employer Services revenues increased 11% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic constant currency basis for the fourth quarter and increased 10% on a reported basis and 11% on an organic constant currency basis for the fiscal year.

DP said Employer Services’ new business bookings increased 10% to $1.9 billion for the fiscal year. Employer Services client revenue retention increased to 92.2% for the fiscal year, a record level according to the company, from 92.1% the prior year.

U.S. pays per control increased 3% for the fourth quarter and increased 5% for the fiscal year and Employer Services segment margin increased 480 basis points for the fourth quarter and increased 190 basis points for the fiscal year.

PEO Services – PEO Services provides comprehensive employment administration outsourcing. Compared to last year, the company reported, PEO Services revenues increased 4% for the fourth quarter and increased 8% for the fiscal year.

Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services increased 3% to about 722,000 for the fourth quarter and increased 6% to about 712,000 for the fiscal year. PEO Services segment margin decreased 110 basis points for the fourth quarter but increased 60 basis points for the fiscal year.

Interest on Funds Held for Clients – According to ADP, the safety, liquidity, and diversification of ADP clients’ funds are the foremost objectives of the company’s investment strategy.

Compared to last year Interest on funds held for clients increased 86% to $236 million for the fourth quarter and increased 80% to $813 million for the fiscal year. Average client funds balances increased 6% to $34.7 billion for the fourth quarter and increased 5% to $34.1 billion for the fiscal year. The average interest yield on client funds increased 120 basis points to 2.7% for the fourth quarter and increased 100 basis points to 2.4% for the fiscal year

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

“As we look ahead,” Black commented,” we are focused on expanding on our leadership with a simple set of priorities across our business – leading with best-in-class HCM technology, providing unmatched expertise and outsourcing solutions, and leveraging our global scale and reach to benefit our clients."

McGuire added,"Our fiscal 2024 outlook calls for continuing healthy revenue growth, new business bookings growth, and margin expansion as we continue to deliver on our promise to help our clients and their employees better navigate the complex and ever-changing world of work."

In addition to the corporate revenue and earnings growth mentioned earlier, ADP expects Employer Services revenue growth of 7% to 8% with Employer Services margin up 130 to 150 basis points. New business bookings growth of 4% to 7% is projected. Employer Services client revenue retention is anticipated to decrease by 50 to 70 basis points and U.S. pays per control should increase 1% to 2%.

PEO Services Segment revenue growth of 3% to 5% is anticipated, with revenue, excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs, growing 3% to 5%. Margin is expected to decline 20 to 40 basis points and average worksite employee count growth of 3% to 4% is expected.

ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) is a global company providing human capital management solutions including cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, as well as business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise.