Pennsylvania's attorney general has decided not to file charges against a Schuylkill County commissioner over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Josh Shapiro says in an email that the case against George Halcovage was closed on Feb. 5.
Back in July, the county solicitor said Halcovage violated three policies, including sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse. Halcovage denied the allegations and said he wouldn't resign.
He did step down as the commissioners' chairman.
Shapiro says his office took statutes of limitations into consideration in the decision not to file charges.