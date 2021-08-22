Pocono airshow
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Events scheduled for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow are planned to continue Sunday. 

The show is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and the first performance should begin at 1:05 p.m.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform their demonstration at 1:50 p.m.

All times are subject to change.

In the event the USAF Thunderbirds are unable to perform, Pocono Raceway will issue account credit or refund for the face value of tickets to Sunday ticket holders.

Pocono Raceway and David Schultz Airshows are monitoring the shifting weather patterns saying guest and performer safety are of the utmost importance.

Updates will be sent directly to ticket holders, posted across Pocono Raceway social media handles and on the www.poconoairshow.com website.

