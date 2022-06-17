CASS TWP., Pa. - The Actors Guild of Schuylkill County is trying something new this year, and they're hoping it continues for years to come.

On Saturday, they're putting on their first-ever Enchanted Valley Fairy and Pirate Festival, a chance for everyone to take a break from the real world and enjoy themselves in a world of fantasy.

"The Enchanted Valley Fairy and Pirate Festival was conceived about two years ago when we were trying to decide what kinds of outside events we could do that would be theatrical and really draw in the kind of audiences that enjoy theatrical events," says Loretta Murphy, who is organizing the festival as a volunteer.

It's all happening in Cass Township at Clover Fire Company. There will be interactive stories, good food, games and souvenirs. People of all ages can take part in the fun, and they can learn a little about performing too.

"We're hoping that people get more interested in acting and in theater," says Murphy. "There's always a call for more."

While the goal of this festival is for everyone to let loose and have a good time, it's also important to remember all the hard work that goes into making that possible.

Karen Liddick, who is working on set design for the festival, is another volunteer with the Actors Guild.

"Loretta said make a castle, and I kind of got carried away with it and now I have a castle with a dungeon on one side and a unicorn stable on the other," Liddick continued. 

The event runs from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Actors Guild says they're already planning on holding the festival again next year.

