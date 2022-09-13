POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Majestic Theater in Pottsville was filled with musicians, a magician, a comedian and plenty of fans for an all-day festival celebrating the arts on Saturday.

“The Majestic Theater, historically preserved, helps to continue the rich history of the performing arts in the Anthracite Coal Region," said Bill Whalen, frontman for longtime Schuylkill County rock band Gleason’s Drift. He's also behind Blind Pigeon Records.

Bands from Blind Pigeon Records and beyond took the stage throughout the day, as organizers AJ Avezzano and Majestic Theater Executive Director Lisa Gillespie welcomed a diverse group of entertainers and audience members to the storied event space.

“Credit for the idea of having the event goes to Lisa Gillespie. She’s always trying to find some way to have a unique or special event at the theater, I just made her dream a reality,” said Avezzano.

Whalen spoke to the same artistic motivations for the event.

“BPR (Blind Pigeon Records) has always been about the local scene, supporting local artists and nurturing creativity,” he said.

Schuylkill County-based band Leisure Living has many seasoned vets from other groups, but formed during the pandemic.

“We were humbled to headline this event. It's a great venue. I'm proud that we were able to attract people that have never been there before. Hopefully they'll return to support other events. Art is in the heart, keep it beating,” said Nick Meyer, bassist for Leisure Living.

Organizers say they plan to bring back the event next year.

"We’ve had some very positive feedback from both the performing artists and audience. I’m glad we had the support of an amazing group of musicians willing to come and play at the theater," Avezzano said. "We had a lot of fun organizing it and I can’t wait for the next one."