TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a man fled police and then crashed his car in Monroe County.
Emanuel Calderon, 21, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.
A Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy was driving south on Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township Wednesday when the deputy saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Police say the deputy tried to stop the car, which fled at a high rate of speed.
Police were then notified that the car had crashed on Route 940, Pocono Lake, township police said. The driver, later identified as Calderon, got out of the car and ran into the woods, according to the news release.
Calderon was later found walking on Route 940, covered in mud and ticks, according to township police. Police say Calderon was also suspected of being drug impaired.
Calderon was taken into custody and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. A search warrant was served Thursday on the car, where evidence was uncovered of narcotics distribution, township police said.