ROSS TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an altercation and hours-long police incident in Monroe County.

State troopers were called just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to a home in Ross Township for the report of an altercation, police said.

Those involved in the altercation were inside the home, but refused to come out.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene, and law enforcement blocked off the house and surrounding roads for hours.

After negotiating, both people came outside, police said.

Jason Cascioli, 51, was charged with simple assault and harassment.

The scene was cleared sometime after 7 p.m.

Police did not release further details about the assault.