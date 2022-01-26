POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A site along Progress Avenue in Pottsville, Schuylkill County, wasn't living up to its street name, sitting vacant as a former Giant grocery store.
"The community's been engaged in this from the very beginning and that site is in the middle of one of our strategic redevelopment areas," said Thomas Palamar, Pottsville city administrator and executive director of the Pottsville Redevelopment Authority.
Some residents resisted initial ideas like a warehouse or pre-release center for prison inmates, but then Alvernia University stepped in with plans for the next CollegeTowne.
"We've been trying with our redevelopment initiatives to match vacant properties with good owners and good developers — people with a good vision for the community," Palamar said.
Those in Pottsville and surrounding parts of Schuylkill County are hoping it helps businesses, new and old, especially near Center Street.
"Be a positive part of the vibe downtown," Palamar said. "Spend money, go to restaurants, go to bars, go to breweries, go to the historical society, go to the Majestic Theater."
Palamar says he and others in the community see the finished product in Reading's CollegeTowne and hope Pottsville's version can be the next big piece in ongoing efforts to improve parts of the city.
"We're excited about them coming," Palamar said, "but we're also excited about the other things that will happen once they get here."
More details about the renovation plans are expected to be announced at a news conference on Thursday in Pottsville.