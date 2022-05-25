Frantz Bernard stolen ambulance

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of taking an ambulance for a joy ride in the Poconos on Tuesday.

Frantz Bernard, 33, stole the ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg around 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Stroud Area Regional police.

Bushkill EMS workers said they took a patient into the emergency room, and when they came out, their ambulance was gone, police say. Security video shows a man get in and drive off.

State police spotted the ambulance around 5:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, Carbon County, about 30 miles away from LVH-Pocono, police said.

They conducted a traffic stop and took Bernard, of Tobyhanna, into custody without incident, officials said.

He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and was jailed on $5,000 bail.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.