FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of taking an ambulance for a joy ride in the Poconos on Tuesday.
Frantz Bernard, 33, stole the ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg around 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Stroud Area Regional police.
Bushkill EMS workers said they took a patient into the emergency room, and when they came out, their ambulance was gone, police say. Security video shows a man get in and drive off.
State police spotted the ambulance around 5:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, Carbon County, about 30 miles away from LVH-Pocono, police said.
They conducted a traffic stop and took Bernard, of Tobyhanna, into custody without incident, officials said.
He was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and was jailed on $5,000 bail.