MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - American Legion Post 903 aims to open a veteran museum in Monroe County.
American Legion Post 903 said it has acquired property located at 25 and 27 Fairview Ave. in Mount Pocono.
The property, a former Catholic church and rectory, will be the new home to the Thomas Bowditch Veteran Education Center & Museum, according to a American Legion news release.
The rectory will house offices for multiple veteran organizations including: American Legion Post 903, Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard, Operation Chillout (Homeless Veteran Outreach), DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and other veteran organizations, according to the news release.
The church will house a veteran museum. The rectory will have several rooms put aside as transitional housing for homeless veterans.