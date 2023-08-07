EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Passenger train service from Scranton to New York City just got one step closer to becoming a reality. Monday, Amtrak officials joined PA and New Jersey Congressmen to tour sites for potential train stations.

"Amtrak's very excited about bringing new corridors into service across the country, and this one in particular has a lot of promise," said Nicole Bucich, the vice president of network development at Amtrak.

The Lackawanna Cut-off Rail Project would go from Scranton, through New Jersey, and to New York City.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright, and Amtrak officials spent the morning checking out a site in Andover, Sussex County.

"We got the resources to get a rail station built in Andover," said Gottheimer. "For years, we were able to get the property we needed, and we got a tunnel under construction, get those dollars. Now, we're just trying to get Amtrak and the dollars from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to build the actual rail."

In the afternoon, Cartwright and company made their way to a site in East Stroudsburg, before finishing the day at another in Scranton.

"We're looking at what, early November for Corridor ID Designation. That's when we find out if the Federal Railroad Administration has accepted this project," said Cartwright. "It gives you a decent dollop of federal dollars for further engineering work and for some construction money as well."

Among the goals are to add commute options, decrease congestion, increase tourism, and boost local economies.

"Amtrak has estimated $84 million per year in additional economic activity," said Cartwright.

This has been in the works for years.

When asked if it was really going to happen, Amtrak told 69 News it's in support of an effort led by the state of Pennsylvania and that there's finally funding in sight.

"If we ever had a chance for this to move forward, now is the time," said Bucich.

"We're close to the finish line of actually getting approval and the initial resources we need to get the project moving," said Gottheimer.