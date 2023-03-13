POCONO TWP., Pa. - Whether wet or snow, another winter storm is brewing, in varying degrees throughout our area. For some it'll be wetter. Some, like the Poconos, started getting snow earlier Monday.

In Pocono Township Monday afternoon, it was the calm before a possible, late winter storm.

"It's an odd time, right?" Devesh Ramdeo, Manager of Steele's ACE Hardware in Tannersville, said. "If it was earlier in the season, and we had a storm like this coming, we definitely would be swamped. Right now, I think a lot of people are just kind of holding off, waiting the storm off."

The Steele's ACE Hardware store was offering both items for the spring, like patio equipment and grills, and anything you might need for what could come this week.

"We do stock generators, we have propane standby," Ramdeo said. "And we have power inverters."

And some folks were buying it all.

"This is for my transit van's windshield," Angie Rondolet, preparing for her business operations in Tannersville, said. "Some silicone just for my snowblower at home. And some rock salt for my driveway."

Others were hoping to just wait the latest winter weather out.

"I'll bunker down for one or two days and that'll be the end of it," Mario Arvelo, from Tannersville, said.

"If it was January, a lot more people will be more concerned," Anthony Niceforo, of Neola, said. "I'd be doing a lot more shopping for shovels and salt."

The Tannersville area was mostly wet early Monday afternoon. But in Tobyhanna, the snow was already coming down.

It's exactly 30 years to the day since we saw the 1993 "Storm of the Century."

"A lot of people are comparing it to the Blizzard of 93," Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District Executive for Maintenance with PennDOT Engineering District 4, said. "With the counterclockwise rotation in the radar in the system. We do believe that we're going to see some high snowfall intensity rates, which is of concern."

Eboli says PennDOT is fully prepared. His region covers District 4, which includes parts of our coverage area expecting snow, like Hazleton in Luzerne County.

"We will relocate resources from our secondary roads to the interstates that make sure that they stay open," Eboli said.

So, he says, take extra caution on those back roads.

Below is the latest from PennDOT, including where you can find road restrictions in your area:

Harrisburg, PA – Ahead of winter weather and cold temperatures across much of the state on Monday and Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the PA Turnpike Commission (PTC) are reminding motorists to exercise caution while traveling Additionally, the agencies is planning to implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website. While the below restrictions are planned to begin at the times listed below, timing may shift earlier or later depending on weather conditions.=

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is planned for the following roadways beginning at midnight on Monday, March 13, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border;

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border; and

I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-80 to I-81 Clarks Summit.

A Tier 3 vehicle restriction is planned for the following roadways midnight on Monday, March 13, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-84, entire length; and

I-380, entire length.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers and/or loaded enclosed cargo delivery/box trucks with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

During the storm, PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. Motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

When winter weather occurs, drivers should extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:

Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.

Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.

When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.

Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a "plow train." The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.

Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can't see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.

Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle's wipers are on due to inclement weather.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Motorists are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk, and roof within 24 hours after the storm has ended. This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.