ASHLAND, Pa. — What does the small town of Ashland in Schuylkill County have to do with the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade?
"It kinda took me back almost 30 years, when Dr. Spencer had passed away," said Vincent Genovese.
Who was Dr. Robert Spencer?
"Back then, if you wanted an abortion, he was the man, OK, because he was an absolute expert in abortion," Genovese explained. "[He] pioneered many techniques that are used today."
Author Vincent Genovese penned a book about Spencer, titled "The Angel of Ashland." Genovese said Spencer helped many people, including cancer patients, through his general practice, but when it came to performing abortions pre-Roe v. Wade, he had patients from around the globe, including Hollywood stars.
"She's a very famous movie star and she got pregnant, and I could tell you who she got pregnant by, but she's still alive," Genovese explained.
With Roe v. Wade being overturned, abortion remains one of the most polarizing issues of our time, and the town of Ashland speaks to that split in a symbolic way.
"The dichotomy, this is the only statute in the entire nation devoted solely to motherhood, and four blocks from this statue, Dr. Spencer was taking away motherhood from women," Genovese said.
Remnants of this controversial history, now being revisited, still remain as this was where Dr. Spencer's office once stood.
"His office is right on the Main Street, about four blocks up, and they just recently, unfortunately, tore it down," Genovese said.
Genovese said he doesn't know what Spencer would think of the reversal, but will this current climate create more like him?
"I don't foresee another Dr. Spencer, because times have changed so much," said Genovese.
Genovese said his publisher is trying to option the book for a major motion picture as this long-standing debate rages on.