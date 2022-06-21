Puppies found at Mt. Pocono parking lot

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An animal shelter in Monroe County is asking for help after puppies were found at a parking lot over the weekend.

The Awsom Animal Shelter said the puppies were found at the parking lot of a Walmart in Mount Pocono Saturday.

The shelter is asking for donations of formula, pee pads, puppy toys, and Pro Plan puppy dry/wet food.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to the shelter's website. People can ship the items or deliver them personally to the shelter at 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive in Stroudsburg.

