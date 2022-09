POCONO MTNS., Pa. -- Colossalcon East, an anime and pop culture convention, will be at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from September 9th through 11th, 2022.

The event promises dozens of panels, arcade, console, and board game rooms.

There will also be a massive dealer room, an artist alley, and autograph signings.

Visit the Colossalcon East website for more details.