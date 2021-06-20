MINERSVILLE, Pa. - An antique steam engine chugged along in Schuylkill County to help a railroad engineer who is battling a serious illness.
Railway Restoration Project 113 hosted a benefit excursion on Saturday. The trip went between Minersville and Port Clinton and was held for Reading and Northern Railroad engineer Chris Bost, who's fighting a chronic nerve disease.
The rail excursion was followed by a barbecue.
The engine used for the excursion is fully restored.
"It was built in 1923 by American Locomotive Company. It's a company in New York. It's a switcher engine, which means it was used in the train yards to move the cars around," volunteer Russ Horoschak told 69 News.
Several hundred people turned out for the excursion and barbecue.