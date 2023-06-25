POCONO TWP., Pa - A large fire destroyed most of Fountain Court Shopping Center on Sunday morning.

According to Pocono Township director of emergency services Jerrod Belvin, the fire is thought to be electrical in nature, though its cause remains under investigation.

"We believe it was electrical-related, but that's very early at this point," Belvin said.

Crews from Northampton, Monroe, and Warren (New Jersey) counties were called in to battle the flames. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal has been on the scene since 9 a.m.

As of 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the stretch of Route 611 adjacent to the site remains closed in both directions, from Learn Road in the north to Bartonsville Ave. in the south.

Fountain Square, a 54,000 square-foot shopping center in Pocono Twp. was built in 1990. It currently rents space to doctor and healthcare offices, restaurants, a bridal store, and a church.