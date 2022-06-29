Pennsylvania State Police

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Applications are open for a Junior Law and Leadership Academy in Lehighton. 

Troop N is accepting applications through July 31.

The program will be August 8 – 18 at the Kingston Armory from 8 a.m. - noon and will accommodate 30 students ages 18-19. 

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a high school/ vocational law enforcement program or recently graduated and seeking a career as a law enforcement officer. 

The program is free to those accepted. 

Contact Master Trooper David L. Peters for an application at dapeters@pa.gov or (570) 459-3900 ext. 269.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.