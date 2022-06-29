LEHIGHTON, Pa. - Applications are open for a Junior Law and Leadership Academy in Lehighton.
Troop N is accepting applications through July 31.
The program will be August 8 – 18 at the Kingston Armory from 8 a.m. - noon and will accommodate 30 students ages 18-19.
Applicants must be currently enrolled in a high school/ vocational law enforcement program or recently graduated and seeking a career as a law enforcement officer.
The program is free to those accepted.
Contact Master Trooper David L. Peters for an application at dapeters@pa.gov or (570) 459-3900 ext. 269.