It's not the kind of job interview that requires a tie.

"This is a 1989 KMR Renegade. It's an engine with a pretty decent-sized tank on it," said Chris Jehelka with the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Department. "We decided to raffle off this truck instead of just trying to sell it."

Jehelka took the truck out for a cruise in the hopes of selling more tickets.

Earl Paules bought one because he wanted to support the fire department and because he used to work for the company that built the truck.

"I built this pump house right here," said Paules.

Plus, he's kind of a motorhead, something that becomes clear when you visit his Aquashicola garage.

Nascar and other competitive trophies line the walls, looking down at various race car and competitive vehicles.

Zack Stahler also bought a ticket. Stahler says he's always dreamed of owning a fire truck and would use it for his power washing business.

And if he wins... "I'm gonna be a little giddy. I'm not gonna lie," said Stahler.

Aquashicola says they're halfway to their 200-ticket target and have heard all kinds of ideas for the truck's second act.

"Making it a portable bar that you could drive around and hang out with your friends. Go to birthday parties, maybe give kids fire truck rides, you could use it for all sorts of things," said Jehelka.

Tickets are $100.

You can buy a ticket by visiting the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Depatment Facebook page or by using the QR code.

The money raised by the raffle will pay for a new tanker truck.