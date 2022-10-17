A retired Army colonel who is biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers will be in Schuylkill County on Monday.

Col. Chris Kolenda will visit the gravesite of Capt. Dave Boris, who was from Pottsville.

Boris was one of six men in Kolenda's troop who died in Afghanistan in 2007.

Kolenda is biking 1,700 miles from Nebraska to Arlington National Cemetery, and stopping to pay tribute to each of those men.

He's raising money for fellow veterans and for a scholarship in the names of the fallen soldiers.