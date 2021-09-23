STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police have made an arrest in a stabbing in downtown Stroudsburg, but they're still searching for the gunman in a shooting on the same street less than a half hour later.
Investigators say 29-year-old Malik Morgan of Stroudsburg stabbed a man five times during an altercation in the 700 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
Morgan is charged with attempted homicide. Morgan was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kristina Anzini. Bail was denied.
Less than 30 minutes later - just one block away - a man was shot in the arm during a fight.
Police believe the stabbing and shooting are not related.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Joseph Susinskas at 570-421-6800 Ext:1025 or by email at jsusinskas@sarpd.com.