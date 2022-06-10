ASHLAND, Pa. - A borough in Schuylkill County is under a boil water advisory.
The Ashland Area Municipal Authority said Friday it is issuing a water boil advisory for all customers within Ashland Borough. Butler Township customers are not affected.
The authority said there was a loss of positive water pressure due to a crash that damaged a fire hydrant Thursday. Additional damage was located Friday with two additional water main breaks.
Crews are working on the problem. However, a loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system, the authority said.
As a result, the authority said there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.
The authority says residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. The authority says to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches, according to the authority.
These symptoms, however, are not caused only by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.