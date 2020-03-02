Assault at old LCCC building in Nesquehoning
Larry Neff | for 69 News

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - An elementary school in Carbon County was on lockdown Monday after an assault at a nearby building.

The assault happened around 10 a.m. at the old Lehigh Carbon Community College building on Locust Street in Nesquehoning, police said.

Panther Valley Elementary School, which is adjacent to the building, was put on a "white" lockdown, meaning classes went on as normal but no visitors without an ID or purpose were allowed inside. There was no outdoor recess.

Police did not release details about the assault.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.