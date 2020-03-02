NESQUEHONING, Pa. - An elementary school in Carbon County was on lockdown Monday after an assault at a nearby building.
The assault happened around 10 a.m. at the old Lehigh Carbon Community College building on Locust Street in Nesquehoning, police said.
Panther Valley Elementary School, which is adjacent to the building, was put on a "white" lockdown, meaning classes went on as normal but no visitors without an ID or purpose were allowed inside. There was no outdoor recess.
Police did not release details about the assault.