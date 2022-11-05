For the Houston Astros, the postseason has become a familiar place of late, but for their recently hired Assistant General Manager Andrew Ball, it’s all brand new.

“For me, it’s the first experience, so it’s been both a really good learning experience and also just a ton of fun,” Ball said via Zoom from Houston, ahead of Game 6.

Ball grew up in Schuylkill County and played baseball at Blue Mountain High School.

He played college ball at Gwynedd Mercy University and one of his first forays into scouting talent was with his current opponent in the Fall Classic.

“It was one of my very first scouting experiences,” Ball recalled. “It was extremely minimal, I’d go out and just get some radar readings and what not, I was not on the payroll for the Phillies.”

But he does recall going to games as a kid.

“I remember going to games both at veterans stadium when I was very young and then at Citizens Bank Ball park when I was growing up,” he said.

Ball said his path that started with writing about the game and would eventually now leave him a spot away from being a GM, is not entirely unique and that there are people from more diverse backgrounds getting jobs in the game.

“Just people that,I think, are passionate about sports and trying to apply it to what they do,” he said.

Another baseball player from the region?

Chaz McCormick from West Chester, now the center fielder for the Astros.

“He was a lower round draft pick from a division two school and he’s had to work his entire career to prove himself and get to better and I think he’s really settled in, especially across this series,” Ball said. “For him as well standing and playing in centerfield in citizens bank park when that’s the team he did root for as a child that’s gotta be a really cool experience.

Ball said he’s just grateful to have the Blue Mountain High School and Schuylkill County community as whole, supporting him.

“Thanks for the support we have a really great region there ya know I loved growing up there. I had a great experience at Blue Mt with coaches and teachers,” said.

Any advice for a young kid from Schuylkill County looking to one day be in charge of the wheeling and dealing for a Major League team?

“I think, you know, it’s cliche, but I think if anybody does want to follow this path, just stick to it and keep your head down,” he said. “It’s a competitive industry and a lot of ‘em are but I think if it’s something you want to do, I like to think I’m some first but I think you can make it happen. If you have some good fortune and good people around you.”