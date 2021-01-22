BUTLER TWP., Pa. - Flames tore through a Schuylkill County home overnight, injuring at least one person.
Fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Brown Lane in Butler Township.
Firefighters arrived to find massive flames, and initial reports indicated there may have been people trapped on the roof.
One person was flown to the hospital, county dispatchers said.
The fire was under control several hours later, but crews remained at the scene investigating.
Authorities did not say if anyone else was hurt or the extent of injuries.