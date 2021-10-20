Pocono Township Route 611 standoff barricade daytime
POCONO TWP., Pa. - At least one person is in custody after an hours-long standoff overnight in the Poconos.

The police pursuit turned barricade situation came to an end around 7 a.m. Wednesday, more than 8 hours after it began, authorities said.

Two people barricaded themselves in a vehicle and refused to get out on Route 611, near Shine Hill Road, in Pocono Township, Monroe County, dispatchers said. 

It started as a police chase around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Numerous law enforcement officers and vehicles then responded to what they called the standoff, and traffic was being detoured.

A man is in custody, officials said. It's not yet clear what happened to the other person in the vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are heading the investigation.

