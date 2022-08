WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County.

The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township.

Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.

Several others were transported by ambulance.

No word yet on what led to the crash.