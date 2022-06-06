Shenandoah row home fire 6-6-22
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - At least three people were displaced after a blaze in downtown Shenandoah, Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 200 block of North Main Street just before 6 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Shenandoah Fire Marshal Rick Examitas said flames were blowing out of a second-story side window of a row home, two doors up from Shenandoah’s Rescue Hook and Ladder firehouse.

Shortly after arrival, the entire second floor of the home was engulfed in flames.

Examitas said the size of the structure and the heat of the day prompted a call for a second alarm assignment, bringing crews from Girardville, Pottsville, Frackville, and Ringtown, among other neighboring communities, to assist the five companies of the Shenandoah Fire Department.

Crews were able to contain the bulk of the fire damage to the row home, although a nearby home received smoke and water damage. The firehouse at the corner of North Main and East Coal was largely spared.

Examitas said no one was injured and that the American Red Cross is assisting at least three people.

