Reported shooting in Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA, Pa. - At least four people were hurt after multiple shootings in Monroe County Monday.

Rapid gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place, at the Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stogie's on Route 196, and at multiple locations, according to a Facebook post by Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn.

Penn said authorities found four victims at multiple crime scenes. Authorities are still looking for the shooters, Penn said.

"Please consider this a developing community safety danger," Penn said.

WFMZ's Will Lewis is at the scene. He will have more on the story on 69 News at 10.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.