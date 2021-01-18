TOBYHANNA, Pa. - At least four people were hurt after multiple shootings in Monroe County Monday.
Rapid gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place, at the Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, at Stogie's on Route 196, and at multiple locations, according to a Facebook post by Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn.
Penn said authorities found four victims at multiple crime scenes. Authorities are still looking for the shooters, Penn said.
"Please consider this a developing community safety danger," Penn said.
WFMZ's Will Lewis is at the scene. He will have more on the story on 69 News at 10.