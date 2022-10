TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Police in Monroe County say an attempted stabbing led to a standoff.

It happened in the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township.

Police say Mack Antonoff tried to stab a woman several times Thursday night.

They say she got away, but not before Antonoff said he would ambush police with a sniper rifle.

A SWAT team responded.

Officers arrested Antonoff after 'several hours.'

They say he suffered a self-inflicted injury and was flown to a trauma center.