A 19-page court document was unsealed Thursday, accusing Bryan Kohberger of murder.
The affidavit states the Monroe County man is linked to the Idaho crime scene by DNA, his car and cellphone.
69 News went page by page to detail the evidence presented against the 28-year-old.
DNA, a cellphone, a car and a physical description of a masked man provided by one of the surviving roommates are all mentioned in the paperwork unveiled Thursday.
The lengthy document comes nearly a week after police first arrested Kohberger in Monroe County.
After a 10-hour flight from his parent's home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, Thursday morning and six days after his arrest, 28-year-old Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho, where he is accused of stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin in November.
Within the paperwork — now unsealed — police detail the evidence they have presented against Kohberger that neither prosecutors nor the defense can talk about now due to a gag order that was issued by a judge in Idaho.
Investigators say DNA left on a knife sheath, recovered in the bed of one of the victims, is linked to DNA on trash taken from Kohberger's Poconos home.
They believe a white Hyundai Elantra, registered to Kohberger, circled the area before the stabbings happened.
Cellphone data believed to be from Kohberger's phone, that registered near the victims' house between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. the morning of the suspected murders, is also a focus of the affidavit.
According to authorities, the data also registered in the area at least 12 times prior to the murders — with all but one of those instances occurring in the late evening or early morning hours.
Last, police detailed the physical description — of a tall man wearing dark clothing and a mask, who had an athletic build and bushy eyebrows — provided by one of the surviving roommates who claimed that person walked towards her. His movements reportedly sent her into a "frozen shock phase."
An attorney for the Goncalves family said the following after Thursday's court proceedings:
"It's obviously an emotional time for the family, seeing the defendant for the first time. This is the beginning of the criminal justice system, and the family will be here for the long haul."
Kohberger's next hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10.
Officials say it's a status hearing that will pertain to scheduling and will give everyone a better picture of how long the case could go on for.