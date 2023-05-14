NESQUEHONING, Pa. - Police in Nesquehoning, Carbon County are investigating after two juveniles were wounded when a gun discharged at a rifle range.

a call for someone shooting at the Rifle Range on Route 93 (Broad Mountain).

Nesquehoning Police were dispatched to the range on Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

A report posted online says officers confirm hearing gunshots prior to arriving at the scene.

They made contact with juveniles inside the range, who denied having possession of a firearm. The officers requested backup when they reported hearing more gunshots from inside a vehicle the juveniles were sitting in.

Police say two of the juveniles were shot due to negligent discharge while attempting to conceal the firearm.

Both of the juveniles were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.