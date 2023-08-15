POCONO TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police helped Unites States Marshals apprehend a suspect in a triple shooting in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

Kenell Chisholm, 34, of York, was wanted by the York City Police Department for attempted homicide, according to a news release from state police.

Authorities found and apprehended Chisholm without incident on the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Pocono Township, state police said.

State police said troopers were able to seize a firearm, ammunition/accessories, and narcotics during the subsequent investigation.