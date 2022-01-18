Santonio Malone wanted Mahanoy City shooting

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting outside of a bar and lounge in Mahonoy City, Schuylkill County has been arrested in Tennessee, according to a social media post by the U.S. Marshals.

Santonio Malone is charged with murder, attempted homicide and more in the shooting Oct. 24 on East Centre Street. Police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Romero was killed and Alofi Ramirez was injured in the shooting outside of Rmusic 21 at East Centre and South Second streets.

State police said the disturbance may have started when the two men were refused entry to the lounge.

Authorities said Romero was shot several times and died at the scene. Ramirez was shot multiple times while getting a gun out of his vehicle, police said. Then Malone took off, investigators said.

