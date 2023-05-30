LANSFORD, Pa. - Authorities in Carbon County have charged a man they say broke into a mine last week and refused to come out for about 12 hours.

David Eisenhower is charged with burglary, causing or risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and defiant trespass, according to Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek.

Officials say Eisenhower, broke into a coal mine around 4 a.m. May 25. It's part of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford. The mine is not active; it is now a tourist attraction.

More than 12 hours later, he willingly said he would get out of the mine, authorities said. After crews helped him out, he stepped into an ambulance.

Eisenhower appeared before Magisterial District Judge Casimir Kosciolek and was arraigned on the charges. He's being held in lieu of $200,000 straight bail in the Carbon County Correctional Facility.

Greek says bail is high because there were previous outstanding bench warrants against Eisenhower.

Greek says he wants to commend his county detective, the PSP SERT Team, and Lansford Police for their handling of the incident, which ended peacefully.