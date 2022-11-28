SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County.

The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.

"I could see the fire in the reflection in the vehicle here, so I screamed fire," said Keppel. "I just start banging on doors and trying to get everybody out."

One of those doors was Ray Wisniewski's, and he quickly ran out of his house as well.

"When I came out I see that it was blazing. I mean it was blazing. I had to move out, I had to get out," said Wisniewski.

Wisniewski came back to the scene with his daughter, who he's now staying with, to see what he could salvage. He said his attic got the worst of it.

"It's going to take me a long time to figure out what was up there, and it's going to be hard," said Wisniewski.

The State Police Fire Marshal is still trying to determine what caused the fire, but they know the owner of the home where it started wasn't there, and the most important thing is no one was hurt.

Wisniewski's daughter Diane Monlish said despite the loss, they want to stay in the community.

"We have to pick up the pieces again, and we will do it, because I told him we're strong," said Monlish.