Schuylkill County authorities are working to figure out what caused a raging fire that devastated part of downtown Tamaqua.

Firefighters spent hours battling the blaze that ripped through a row of building Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

On Sunday, debris was being shoveled off of the sidewalk and pieces of windows are hanging from above. It is the aftermath of a fire authorities said left six buildings damaged in the 100 block of West Broad Street.

"We had driven into town and there was smoke in the sky and it was a lot of smoke," said Christy Nothstein, whose nephew lives at one of the buildings. "A lot of destruction. There's going to be a lot to rebuild. There's a lot of damage, a lot of water damage," she said.

The fire chief said one of the six buildings damaged is a total loss.

"It was really, really intense. It was a big, big fire," said Sean Love, who was in the area visiting family.

According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, 11 adults and two children have been displaced. He said everyone was able to escape safely and multiple pets were recovered.

"My father noticed it first, a huge plume of black smoke as we got closer, we could see the flames and black smoke pouring out of the top of this building here," said Love.

The Fire Department tells us the fire rekindled Sunday morning, but was minor. Members of the American Red Cross are assisting.