STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were dispatched after the report of a borough employee discovering what was believed to be human remains Thursday shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a wooded area next to Park Avenue/ I-80 East on ramp, in Stroudsburg. The SARPD Detective Unit was also called to the scene.

Decomposed human remains were recovered from the wooded area and turned over to the Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Due to extensive decomposition the gender of the deceased has not been determined, according to police. The incident is currently under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 1. Further information will be released upon identification of the remains and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1027.