LANSFORD, Pa. - "A deep coal mine? This might be one for the record books, definitely top three," Carbon County Detective Jack Soberick said.

Soberick says it was a tense and brand-new situation, even for the officials.

"Might be the first in the nation," he said, "that you're going in after a barricaded subject in a deep coal mine, two layers underground."

Officials say a Carbon County man, identifying himself as David Eisenhower, broke into a coal mine around 4 a.m. It's part of the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford.

The mine is not active; it is now a tourist attraction.

"This is not an area that the mine tours go to," Carbon County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Nalesnick said. "It's not possible to take them there."

Officials say the man seemed to be okay, and standing on his own. More than 12 hours later, he willingly came out of the mine and stepped into an ambulance.

Everyone made it out safe, which, according to officials, says a lot, considering the extremely hazardous conditions. It was pitch black and slippery.

"He was burning wood in there," Soberick said."You had the CO from that, you had the haze from smoke, you had the possibility of methane gas. There's a lot of things that had to be thought about."

Officials say he had shouted out that he had a gun. When they spoke to the media, they hadn't yet found a weapon, but continued sweeping the area after he was out.

Lansford police said Eisenhower has several outstanding warrants. Soberick said he'll be detained, as soon as he's released from the hospital.