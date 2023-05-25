LANSFORD, Pa. -Authorities are working to get a man out of a mine in Carbon County Thursday afternoon.

Carbon County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Nalesnick says a man is in a mine at the No. 9 Coal Mine and Museum in Lansford, and he is not coming out. There is no information on the person or why he’s in the mine, he said.

Towards the beginning of the incident, he shouted to people who work for the mine museum that he had a gun but no one has confirmed that he has a gun, Nalesnick said.

Pennsylvania State Police, other police and emergency departments, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Mine Safety are working to get the man out of the mine, according to Nalesnick.

Nalesnick said the incident began in "mid-morning," but did not know the exact time.

Pa. DEP Regional Communications Manager Colleen Connolly said the mine has been evacuated.

The mine is not active; it is now a tourist attraction.

