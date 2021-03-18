WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - It was the second fire in the span of six months at Villas Crossing Golf Course in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Thursday morning.
Officials say a contractor accidentally started a small fire on the property but it was quickly put out. While there, 69 News learned more about a fire at that same location back on October 29, which we also covered.
Police say that fire was intentionally set by the owner, 76-year-old Hiram Dale of Coopersburg.
Initially, Dale told investigators that he was working on renovations and had a small burn barrel for trash materials that morning when the fire got out of hand. But fire officials found evidence of "incendiaries in multiple locations," leading them to question Dale again about how the fire started.
"It was his property and it was a dilapidated building that he was just trying to get rid of," said defense attorney John Waldron.
Dale admitted to starting the fire, stating he "just wanted to get rid of it," according to the affidavit.
"It's an atypical arson case if you will rather than the run of the mill arsons where someone's looking for money or there's ill will between parties," Waldron said.
Waldron also confirms Dale is a retired Bethlehem cardiologist, making it a cruel twist that a firefighter suffered a heart attack while battling the October blaze. Although the firefighter lived, Dale is charged with recklessly endangering another person.
His lawyer takes issue with that.
"We're going to have to explore that and see if that charge is appropriate," Waldron said.
Dale has posted bail and is now awaiting his preliminary hearing.