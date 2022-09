SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a man from Schuylkill County, John Banaszewski, who they say set multiple forest fires.

There's an arrest warrant for what police say is his involvement in at least six fires set in the woods near Shenandoah in the spring.

Police say they talked with Banaszewski once, but now they can't find him.

Anyone with information about Banaszewski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Weiser Forest District at 570-875-6450.