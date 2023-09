EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Monroe County authorities say they're still unable to determine the cause of death for a man whose heavily decomposed body was found in the woods.

The body was discovered last Thursday near Forge Road in East Stroudsburg, in the area of a homeless camp.

Authorities now believe they know who the man was, but they say the coroner is still working to make a positive identification.

A forensic anthropologist is now assisting in trying to determine how he died.