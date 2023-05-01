STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It's feeding time for the baby alligator who is temporarily staying at the Wilderz at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Monroe County after being discovered at a sewage plant in Allentown.

"They were watching, and they saw this little tail peek itself out," said Susan Downing, Co-Executive Director at Wilderz at the center.

"They weren't sure whether he was alive or not."

A few blinks later, and the employees with the Lehigh County Authority had their answer and had him transported to the rehab center, where he was cleaned up, fed, and put in a safe place.

We won't know who the alligator belongs to unless an owner comes forward. Gators are legal to own in Pennsylvania.

The facility assumes someone bought him, regretted it, and flushed him down the toilet.

"They like the 'oh I have an alligator' until they get the alligator," said Downing.

"Even at this size they are second guessing because if they get bit by this size, it can take a finger off."

Wilderz is only equipped to keep him for so long. He will be transported to Clyde Peeling's Reptiland in Union County.

If you are going to purchase an exotic animal, make sure you do your research ahead of time. If you don't have the proper necessities to take care of it, it takes one phone call to get it to a safe place.