LEHIGHTON, Pa. - For the Enders family of Monroe County, there's no better place to make a splash than the backyard pool.
"We have parties here and there's nobody else involved, it's just our family. We like that," Emily Enders said.
There is one other person involved: Al Barone, the homeowner. Barone rents his backyard Lehighton pool on the website Swimply.
"Pools need to be used and we like having people in them, we like hearing the happy kids and see families enjoying it when they don't have that themselves," he said.
He's part of an online economic splash. Think Airbnb's for pools. Barone says he gets several renters per week.
"Many of our hosts are making a lot of money. Some $5,000 to $10,000 per month," said Ha Nguyen.
Nguyen is Swimply's chief experience officer. She says the 3-year-old California based company has over 25,000 pools, more than 500 in our region, with over 200,000 bookings.
"The owners have full flexibility over their listings. They set the listings, the price, the hours, the maximum number of guests there," she explained.
Pool owners do have a $1 million insurance policy along with property insurance.
"That's great but I wouldn't' rely on that alone, if I was someone to host. I would definitely make sure my personal insurance coverages were on point for that," said attorney Tom Schlegel, a share holder in Allentown-based firm Fitzpatrick, Lentz & Bubba.
Schlegel, who specializes in shared economy issues, adds most local ordinances haven't kept up with the online rental economy.
As for Barone he makes about $1,000 a month. It's enough for maintenance, but he feels the real value is much deeper.
"There are different people that come from different places that don't see the stars at night, don't have a pool in their backyard, that don't see green grass. This gives every bit of it to them," he said.