BARNESVILLE, Pa. - The Grinch is in Barnesville this year and he isn't stealing presents. Instead, he is capturing the hearts of those in the community.
Chris Wagoner is the man behind the mask at 795 Barnesville Drive in Schuylkill County.
He says he bought the costume to make his kids and their friends smile by wearing it when he would drop them off at school.
One day his daughter Cassidy came up with an even bigger plan to spread joy. She asked if they could go outside and wave to cars as they pass by to make the people smile.
Chris says it was a sweet gesture, so he knew just what to do. He added in the Grinch costume for a little extra holiday spirit.
"Everybody's reactions are so heartwarming and nice, and then like that, they drive by and they put their windows down, you know there's a kid in the back so you try to make it a point to be seen. It feels good, it feels good," said Wagoner.
Chris continued to say he has created a drop box, which looks like a present, where people can leave donations.
All of those donations will go to a hospice care in Trumbull County, where the Wagoner's grandmother passed away earlier this year.
The Schuylkill County Grinch stands outside from about 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. everyday.
He also makes house calls for those who want their kids to meet the Grinch and take photos with him.