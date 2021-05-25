BARTONSVILLE, Pa. | An unexpected relationship between St. Luke’s Hospice and the Bartonsville Chick-Fil-A has brought tasty meals to end-of-life patients and their families.
It all began early in the pandemic, officials announced Tuesday, when the administrative assistant at Hospice learned that the local Chick-Fil-A was offering free meals to first responders, said Michele Warner, Manager at St. Luke’s Hospice in Stroudsburg.
The Hospice staff said they knew of an elderly couple who they thought would enjoy a tasty meal. The patient was homebound, and her husband couldn’t get her to eat anything. He reportedly wanted something special for her but didn’t want to go out, since at that time older adults were advised to stay home. Plus, he didn’t want to take the chance of being exposed to COVID that could be passed to his wife, who was very ill.
Hospice says they reached out to Amanda Morris, owner operator of the restaurant, which is located on Route 611, across from the St. Luke’s Monroe Campus.
Morris was delighted to help, they say. Statements say she provided free chicken soup for the patient, along with a meal for her husband. While the patient had previously showed no interest in food, she thoroughly enjoyed the soup, savoring every last spoonful, workers noted.
“It’s like she could sense that it came from a place of pure love and she just couldn’t get enough of it,” Warner commented.
Morris encouraged Hospice to contact her whenever there was a need or special occasion, Warner said. Over the next several months, Chick-Fil-A provided meals for patients who were celebrating what would be the last birthday or anniversary.
These were not just simple meals for one or two, according to Hospice workers, but four-course feasts for up to 10 people. Morris also reportedly gave gift cards, desserts and flowers, and even asked how many people were in a family so there would be enough food.
“I was delighted to help,” Morris said. “I feel really blessed to partner with Hospice to give back in this way. We are fortunate that we have been so supported by the community.”
The relationship continues with the latest gift delivery occurring in late April, officials state.
“I love the idea of helping Hospice patients and being able to brighten their days,” Amanda said. “We’re hoping to continue this long term and build the relationship to see where it leads. It brings me and my team so much joy. We are the lucky ones.”