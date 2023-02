BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Professional wrestling slams its way into the Poconos.

Battlefield Pro Wrestling hosted an event Sunday night called "Last Resort" in Brodheadsville, Monroe County.

Wrestling shows are held there now the last Sunday of every month.

The shows feature well-known names in pro wrestling.

Organizers include a member of the famed Samoan wrestling family and the Hart family.

They say the monthly events are growing fast.